IRAN "STARTING TO GIVE US THE THINGS THEY HAVE TO GIVE US"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1IRAN "STARTING TO GIVE US THE THINGS THEY HAVE TO GIVE US" RealAmericasVoiceMay 27, 20261ShareTranscriptPOTUS: And if they do, that's great, and if they won't, then the man on my left is going to finish them off.ShareShare Real America's VoiceDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent PostsBREAKING: NO IRAN DEAL YET 5 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTRUMP’S 2026 COALITION TAKES SHAPE 5 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceARIZONA RANCHER FIGHTS FOR HIS LAND 5 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceLA VOTERS BUYING THIS? 5 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceDEATH THREATS OUTSIDE ICE FACILITY 6 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceJOINT STRIKES AGAINST CARTELS? 6 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceIRAN’S BIGGEST WEAKNESS 6 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTAYLOR FORCE ACT VICTORY 6 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoice