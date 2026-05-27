Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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IRAN "STARTING TO GIVE US THE THINGS THEY HAVE TO GIVE US"

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
May 27, 2026

POTUS: And if they do, that's great, and if they won't, then the man on my left is going to finish them off.

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