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SCOTT TAYLOR's avatar
SCOTT TAYLOR
3d

Thanks to our idiot braggadocious Dictator. Very sad, but not unexpected when Trump tells the world just a day ago about how we are so dominant and control the sky over Iran and we can do what we want. He is painting a big target on all Americans just to stroke his ego. How about being a responsible person in charge and keep your idiot remarks to your bobblehead cabinet members rather than pissing off the world and all our allies.

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Karin Chrostowski's avatar
Karin Chrostowski
3d

Black Man Spy showed it in real time. Two seats ejected. SARS team out in daylight. Debri and one seat found. No word on pilots yet.

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