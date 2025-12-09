INSIDE CHARLIE KIRK’S FINAL BOOK

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptINSIDE CHARLIE KIRK’S FINAL BOOK RealAmericasVoiceDec 09, 2025ShareTranscript“The depth of understanding of this topic was amazing… how he weaves in the Bible and… the history of the Sabbath.” — Erika KirkShareShare Real America's VoiceDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent Posts“JOE BIDEN BROKE IMMIGRATION WITH INTENTION" 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoicePRESIDENT TRUMP TO SPEAK IN PA 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceBRIAN GLENN AT AIR FORCE ONE 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceDRUGS SMUGGLED INSIDE BEEF 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceNAVY TURNS ‘POWERPOINT TO PROTOTYPE’ 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceCAMPUS FREE SPEECH ‘ACADEMIC ABUSE’ 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceCRIME WAVE ON CHARLOTTE LIGHT RAIL 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceMINNESOTA FRAUD PROBE DEEPENS 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoice