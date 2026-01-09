Jonathan Ross was dragged by a vehicle for 100 yards during an attempted arrest of an illegal immigrant in Bloomington, Minn.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting that killed motorist Renee Nicole Good has been identified, and he was previously dragged by a vehicle in an attempted arrest of an illegal immigrant last year.

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who killed Good on Wednesday as she allegedly attempted to ram him and other ICE agents with her vehicle, FOX 9 reported.

File: ce_casefrom_june.pdf

Last June, Ross was dragged by a vehicle for 100 yards during an attempted arrest of an illegal immigrant in Bloomington, Minn., according to court documents. He had broken a window of the suspect’s car to try to open the driver’s door when the illegal immigrant refused to listen to his commands. The suspect tried to drive away as Ross still had his arm in the vehicle.

After freeing himself from the vehicle and being taken to a hospital, Ross received 33 stitches. The Bloomington Police Department found and arrested the illegal immigrant.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday commented on Ross’s history, saying that he “deserves a debt of gratitude,” citing the earlier incident in which he was injured by a moving vehicle.

“This is a guy who’s actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America,” Vance said. “He’s been assaulted. He’s been attacked. He’s been injured because of it.”

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to FOX 9 that the officer who fired his weapon on Wednesday was the same one who had been dragged by a vehicle in June.

#####

READ ON RAV->

Share

Share Real America's Voice