Oct 21

Mr Trump embodies a conservatism rooted not just in principle, but in confrontation. Where Reagan often compromised, Trump resists. The United States has long lacked its Thatcher—a leader who refused to turn, refused to yield. Until Mr Donald Trump. He stands where others folded, facing down the cultural left with unapologetic resolve.

Oct 21

President TRUMP embodies true AMERICAN PATRIOTISIM. DONALD J. TRUMP believes in the USA & the moral values instilled in our CONSTITUTION. GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT.

