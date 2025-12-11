Homan also said DHS is conducting an extensive review of visa fraud within Minnesota’s Somali community, which comes after the department claimed 50% of visas in Minnesota are fraudulent.

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said this week that the Department of Homeland Security is investigating whether Michigan Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud by allegedly marrying her brother.

President Donald Trump and his allies have claimed Omar’s first husband, Ahmed Elmi, is actually her brother, who she married for immigration purposes in 2009. The couple divorced in 2017 and no DNA evidence has supported the claim that they are brother and sister.

Homan told Newsmax that he was investigating whether Omar committed immigration fraud and is thereby in the country illegally. Omar first came to the United States with her family in the 1990s, according to her Congressional biography.

“We’re pulling the records, we’re pulling the files,” Homan said Monday. “We’re looking at it ... I’m running that down this week.”

Homan also said the DHS is conducting an extensive review of visa fraud within Minnesota’s Somali community, which comes after the department claimed 50% of visas in Minnesota are fraudulent.

“President Trump has instructed us to go down, and we’re going to deep dive all of this, and we’re going to hold people accountable,” he said.

