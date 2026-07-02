Hillary Clinton urges federal employees to “refuse to share information with Pulte”
Former Secretary of State Clinton called Pulte “very dangerous” and a “loose cannon.” She also called his appointment “deeply insulting to the intelligence community,” noting Pulte has no intelligence experience.
Former Secretary of State Clinton called Pulte “very dangerous” and a “loose cannon.” She also called his appointment “deeply insulting to the intelligence community,” noting Pulte has no intelligence experience.
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Former Secretary of State Clinton called Pulte “very dangerous” and a “loose cannon.” She also called his appointment “deeply insulting to the intelligence community,” noting Pulte has no intelligence experience.
“The DNI has access to everything, everything that they want to see,” said Clinton. “I mean, I hope there are career and even political appointees in various of the agencies that are slow-walking or refusing to share information with Pulte.”
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Of course. She’s trying to hide her corruption