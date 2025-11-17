Armen Kurdian warns that releasing the Epstein files could unfairly drag innocent people into the spotlight — but makes it clear:
“Anybody who’s done anything terrible… absolutely needs to be brought to justice.”
FULL TRANSPARENCY — WITHOUT COLLATERAL DAMAGE
Nov 17, 2025
Armen Kurdian warns that releasing the Epstein files could unfairly drag innocent people into the spotlight — but makes it clear:
