Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Jun 03, 2026

Join Moms for Liberty aboard the legendary USS Midway as patriots gather to celebrate 250 years of American freedom and honor the heroes who made it possible.

With Glenn Beck, Sage Steele, powerful tributes, fireworks over San Diego Bay, and a special D-Day remembrance, this will be a night of faith, freedom, and patriotism you won’t want to miss.

📍 USS Midway Museum - tickets at https://www.momsforliberty.org/event/sea-to-shining-sea-uss-midway-san-diego/
📅 June 6
🎥 Watch live coverage on Real America’s Voice

Share

Share Real America's Voice

GET TICKETS

SHARE ON X

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture