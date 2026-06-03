FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA

Join Moms for Liberty aboard the legendary USS Midway as patriots gather to celebrate 250 years of American freedom and honor the heroes who made it possible.

With Glenn Beck, Sage Steele, powerful tributes, fireworks over San Diego Bay, and a special D-Day remembrance, this will be a night of faith, freedom, and patriotism you won’t want to miss.

📍 USS Midway Museum - tickets at https://www.momsforliberty.org/event/sea-to-shining-sea-uss-midway-san-diego/

📅 June 6

🎥 Watch live coverage on Real America’s Voice

Share

Share Real America's Voice

GET TICKETS

SHARE ON X