WASHINGTON -- Veterans Day 2025 brings a wave of gratitude from America’s businesses, with hundreds of restaurants, retailers and entertainment spots offering free meals, steep discounts and exclusive perks to honor those who served. From complimentary entrees at casual diners to free haircuts and shopping savings, the gestures span the nation on Nov. 11 — and in some cases, extend through the weekend. Most require proof of service, such as a military ID or DD-214 form, and are limited to veterans, active-duty personnel, reservists and National Guard members (spouses or guests may qualify at select spots). Availability varies by location, so call ahead. Below is a comprehensive, region-by-region breakdown to help navigate the offers. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of offers in your area so please check around when you’re out and about today.

Northeast (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Applebee’s (nationwide locations in region): Free full-size entrée from special menu (e.g., Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders); dine-in only; military ID required.

Arby’s (over 360 locations in region): Free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich; in-store; military ID or proof of service; limit one per person.

Bruegger’s Bagels (multiple Northeast spots): Free hot or iced coffee (any size); in-bakery, app or online with code FREECOFFEE; no purchase necessary.

Buffalo Wild Wings (widespread in Northeast): 10 free boneless wings and fries; dine-in or walk-in; valid ID required.

California Pizza Kitchen (NY, NJ, PA locations): Complimentary entrée and beverage from prix fixe menu (pizzas, pastas, salads); dine-in; plus BOGO bounce-back card redeemable Nov. 12-25.

Chili’s (throughout region): Free meal from select menu (e.g., Oldtimer Burger, Chicken Crispers); dine-in; military ID required.

Chipotle (urban centers like NYC, Philly): Buy one entrée, get one free (bowls, burritos, etc.); 4-8 p.m.; in-restaurant with ID.

Cracker Barrel (PA, NY locations): Free Sunrise Pancake Special (pancakes with eggs or meat); dine-in; proof of service.

Dave & Buster’s (NY, NJ, PA arcades): Free entrée (up to $20 value) plus $10 Power Card for games; all day; military ID.

Denny’s (24/7 spots in region): Free Original Grand Slam breakfast; 5 a.m.-noon; valid ID or DD-214.

Dunkin’ (ubiquitous in Northeast): Free donut (any variety); in-store; limit one per guest; supplies last.

Einstein Bros. Bagels (MA, NY, NJ): Free hot or iced coffee (any size); in-bakery, app or online with code FREECOFFEE; no purchase needed.

Firehouse Subs (PA, NJ, NY franchises): Buy one sub, get one free (equal/lesser value); in-store; military ID.

Friendly’s (MA, NY, PA diners): Free burger and beverage; in-restaurant; military ID or discharge papers.

Golden Corral (limited PA locations): Free “thank you” buffet meal and beverage; 4 p.m.-close; dine-in.

Hard Rock Cafe (NYC, Atlantic City): Free Classic Smash Burger; valid ID; 15% off additional items.

IHOP (throughout Northeast): Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo; dine-in; proof of service.

Krispy Kreme (NY, NJ, PA): Free small hot/iced coffee and doughnut; in-shop or drive-thru.

Olive Garden (widespread): Free entrée from special menu (includes breadsticks, soup/salad); dine-in; military ID.

Outback Steakhouse (Nov. 10-11 at NY, PA spots): Free Aussie 3-Course Meal (soup/salad, entrée, cheesecake); dine-in; ID required.

Red Lobster (coastal locations): Free Shrimp & Chips (six shrimp, fries, coleslaw); dine-in; proof of service.

Red Robin (NJ, NY, PA): Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries; dine-in; military ID.

Sheetz (PA, NY border areas): Free half turkey sub and regular fountain drink (with extras); plus free $9 car wash where available; military ID.

Starbucks (thousands of stores): Free tall hot/iced brewed coffee; café or drive-thru; ID for veterans/spouses.

Texas Roadhouse (PA, NJ): Free meal voucher from select menu; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. distribution; redeemable through May 2026; ID required.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar (PA, NY): 10% off meal; dine-in; active-duty/veterans ID.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant (Northeast excl. PA): 50% off check; year-round 10-25% discounts vary by state.

Hot Table Panini (MA): Free medium panini; valid ID.

South (Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C.)

Applebee’s (heavy Southern presence): Free full-size entrée from special menu; dine-in; military ID.

Beef O’Brady’s (FL, GA, NC, SC, TN): Free burger and fries; no proof needed; tax/alcohol/gratuity extra.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (FL, TX, VA): Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie; dine-in; ID; plus free appetizer bounce-back Nov. 12-Dec. 31.

Blaze Pizza (FL, TX, VA hotspots): Free one-topping pizza; $1 per pizza donated to Folds of Honor.

Bonefish Grill (FL, GA, NC): Free Bang Bang Shrimp and non-alcoholic beverage; ID required.

Buffalo Wild Wings (throughout South): 10 free boneless wings and fries; dine-in; ID.

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (TX): Free Sirloin Steak Dinner; dine-in 4-10 p.m.; proof of service; or email certificate option.

Chili’s (ubiquitous in South): Free meal from select items; dine-in; military ID.

Chipotle (urban South like Atlanta, Dallas): BOGO entrée; 4-8 p.m.; in-store ID.

City Barbeque (GA, NC, TN, VA): Free sandwich, side and drink; dine-in or carryout.

Cracker Barrel (dense in South): Free Sunrise Pancake Special; dine-in; ID.

Denny’s (FL, TX, GA): Free Grand Slam; 5 a.m.-noon; ID/DD-214.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (TX, OK, LA): Free Pulled Pork Sandwich; dine-in/carryout; ID.

Fogo de Chão (FL, TX, VA): 50% off Full/Indulgent Churrasco meals; 10% off for guests; Nov. 7-11; ID.

Golden Corral (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN, TX, VA): Free buffet; 4 p.m.-close; dine-in.

Huddle House (GA, FL, NC, SC, TN): Free MVP Breakfast Platter; dine-in; ID.

Huey Magoo’s (FL, GA, NC, VA): Free 3-Piece Tender Meal with beverage purchase; ID/DD-214.

IHOP (Southern staples): Free Pancake Combo; dine-in; proof.

Melting Pot (FL, GA, TX): Free 4-course meal with purchase of one; dine-in; ID.

Olive Garden (throughout): Free special entrée; dine-in; ID.

Outback Steakhouse (FL, TX heavy): Free 3-Course Meal; Nov. 10-11; dine-in; ID.

Red Lobster (Gulf/Coastal): Free Shrimp & Chips; dine-in; proof.

Shoney’s (AL, GA, NC, SC, TN): Free Legendary Breakfast Bar; dine-in; ID.

Sonny’s BBQ (FL, GA, NC, SC): Free Pork Big Deal (sandwich, side, drink); enroll in rewards by Nov. 9; ID.

Texas Roadhouse (TX, FL, GA): Free voucher; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; through May 2026; ID.

Torchy’s Tacos (TX): Free taco and non-alcoholic beverage; ID/proof.

Twin Peaks (TX, FL, NC): Free lunch from select menu; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; dine-in; ID.

Whataburger (TX, OK, AL): Free Taquito (breakfast hours); year-round free 16-oz coffee Tuesdays.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar (TX, CO border): Free entrees for veterans; 20% off active-duty; dine-in; ID.

Bush’s Chicken (TX): Free individual value meal; ID.

Delia’s Tamales (TX): Free dozen tamales and drink/coffee; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; ID.

Duffy’s Sports Grill (FL): Free meal; ID.

Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Applebee’s (Midwest hubs like Chicago, Detroit): Free special entrée; dine-in; ID.

Bob Evans (OH, IN, MI, IL, KY border): Free meal from 10-item Veterans menu; dine-in all day; ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings (IL, MI, OH): 10 free wings; dine-in; ID.

Casey’s General Stores (IA, IL, IN, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD): Free coffee/fountain drink; plus free car wash; year-round for military.

Chili’s (Chicago, Detroit areas): Free select meal; dine-in; ID.

Chipotle (Midwest cities): BOGO entrée; 4-8 p.m.; ID.

Cracker Barrel (OH, IL, IN): Free pancakes; dine-in; ID.

Culver’s (WI, MN, IL, IN, MI): Free 1-scoop sundae; ID/VA card; 10% sales to Hero Expeditions.

Denny’s (MI, OH, IL): Free Grand Slam; 5 a.m.-noon; ID.

Firehouse Subs (OH, MI, IL): BOGO sub; in-store; ID.

Frisch’s Big Boy (OH, KY border): Free Big Boy/Bad Boy sandwich with fries; dine-in/drive-thru/carryout; ID.

Golden Corral (IL, IN, MI, MO, OH): Free buffet; 4 p.m.-close; dine-in.

Hy-Vee (IA, IL, MN, MO, NE, SD, WI): Free buffet breakfast 6-10 a.m.; 15% off groceries with code VETS2025; ID.

IHOP (Midwest chains): Free Pancake Combo; dine-in; proof.

Little Caesars (OH, MI, IL): Free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo (4 pizza slices, 20-oz Pepsi); 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; ID.

Olive Garden (IL, IN, MI, MO, OH, WI): Free entrée; dine-in; ID.

Red Robin (IL, IN, MI, MN, MO, OH, WI): Free Tavern Burger; dine-in; ID.

Sheetz (OH, PA border, IL): Free sub/drink; car wash; ID.

White Castle (IL, IN, MI, MN, OH, WI): Free individual or breakfast combo; participating spots.

Wendy’s (throughout Midwest): Free Breakfast Combo; breakfast hours; VetRewards Card or notify crew.

Black Rock Bar & Grill (MI): Free 6-oz Sirloin with soup/salad/side; dine-in; ID.

DeFelice Bros. Pizza (OH): Free pasta dinner; all day; proof.

Gold Star (OH, IN, KY): Free meal up to $12; dine-in/carryout/drive-thru; ID.

Green Mill (MN, IL, WI): Free small 2-topping deep dish pizza or similar; dine-in; no bev/gratuity.

West (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming)

Applebee’s (CA, AZ, CO, WA): Free entrée; dine-in; ID.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar (CO, AZ): Free All-American Burger with side; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; ID.

California Pizza Kitchen (CA, AZ, CO, WA heavy): Free entrée/bev; dine-in; BOGO card.

Chipotle (CA, CO, AZ): BOGO; 4-8 p.m.; ID.

Cracker Barrel (limited West, e.g., AZ): Free pancakes; dine-in; ID.

Denny’s (CA, AZ, NV, WA): Free Grand Slam; 5 a.m.-noon; ID.

Golden Corral (CA, AZ, CO, ID, NV, OR, UT, WA): Free buffet; 4 p.m.-close; dine-in.

In-N-Out Burger (CA, AZ, CO, NV, OR, UT, WA): Free meal (burger, fries, drink) plus decal; proof of service.

Olive Garden (CA, AZ, CO, WA): Free entrée; dine-in; ID.

Outback Steakhouse (CA, AZ, CO, HI, NV): Free 3-Course; Nov. 10-11; dine-in; ID.

Red Lobster (CA, WA, AZ): Free Shrimp & Chips; dine-in; proof.

Sizzler (CA, WA, AZ, CO; excl. UT/ID/PR): Free lunch (shrimp, chicken, steak + bev); opening-4 p.m.; ID.

Starbucks (West Coast density): Free tall coffee; café/drive-thru; ID for vets/spouses.

Texas Roadhouse (AZ, CO, ID, NV, OR, UT, WA): Free voucher; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; through May 2026; ID.

Black Angus Steakhouse (CA, WA): Free 6-oz Top Sirloin with sides; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10; dine-in/takeout.

Bombshells (CO): Free entrees; dine-in; ID.

Cattlemens (CA): Free Sirloin Dinner; 4-10 p.m.; dine-in; or certificate.

Human Bean (CO, WA, OR): Free 20-oz drink; 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; ID.

Playa Bowls (CA, CO, HI): Free superfruit bowl; ID.

Shake Shack (CA, NV, WA; excl. airports/stadiums): Free Big Shack burger; supplies last; ID.

These offers reflect a robust tradition of appreciation, with businesses contributing millions in value annually. For the latest updates or additional local gems, check with the VA or apps like ID.me. Thank you for your service.

