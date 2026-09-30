Today, Real America’s Voice announced that Ed Martin, Trump Administration DOJ Pardon Attorney, is launching a new program, The Early Bird with Ed Martin, premiering on Monday, October 5 at 5:00 am ET Monday through Friday.

The show is being launched in time for a sprint to Midterm Election Day, focusing on turning out the millions of voters who elected President Trump in 2024.

“Ed Martin has been in the President’s camp since 2015 and is launching this new show in time to support a historic victory for the Trump White House,” said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America’s Voice. “Real America’s Voice is glad to have such a faith-driven, patriotic warrior on our team.”

Martin brings a distinguished career in public service and law, including the U.S. Department of Justice as the Pardon Attorney, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and leader of the DOJ Weaponization Working Group. He is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Renewing America, founding attorney for Firearm Rights for Americans, and partner at Eagle Law Offices.

“As the corrupt, legacy media rail at the rise of New Media in America, especially as President Trump calls them out for their fake news reporting, I am proud to partner with Real America’s Voice on my new show, ‘Early Bird,’” said Ed Martin. “We have precious time to deliver turnout for the midterms, and we will have a major impact for President Trump and America.”

The Early Bird is MAGA morning television built around a man who has been in the fight against the left. Ed Martin has been inside the Justice Department and President Trump’s inner circle. He will show viewers what’s happening in Trump’s America, what it really means, and what the movement must do next.

The show will feature victims of political weaponization, election integrity experts, Second Amendment leaders, and Trump insiders combating the swamp in Washington.

Follow Ed Martin on both Instagram and X.com @EagleEdMartin.

Real America’s Voice programming is available at https://realamericasvoice.com

- Prime Video, DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku or by downloading the app on Apple or Android.

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