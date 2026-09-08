Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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Question Everything and more's avatar
Question Everything and more
Sep 8

Block funding of the surveillance by anyone. The billionaires and corporations want us surveillance 24/7.

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Kelly Hutchinson's avatar
Kelly Hutchinson
Sep 8

i was on a Grand Jury for 3 months last year and learned how much crime is on the streets. Its scary. They are sociopaths and worse and on drugs. Now mindless society is defunding the police. There are so many bad actors and career criminals the courts have to set free. And you think its all about you, and BIG BROTHER is out to get you. Too bad yall defunded the police.

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