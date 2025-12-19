FIGHT MODE - ERIKA KIRK

“My husband, he deeply mattered on a multitude of levels. So much so that it proved even more once he was assassinated. How much of a peacemaker he was. And how much of a coalition builder he was. Because when he was assassinated, we saw infighting, we’ve seen fractures, we’ve seen bridges being burned…We saw a lot on full display….We’re always in fight mode…Charlie would go wherever he needed to go, and I’m the same exact way. And you’ll learn that.” - Erika Kirk
