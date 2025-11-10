A federal judge on Monday ruled that West Virginia National Guard members can remain deployed in the United States’ capital, after a civic group claimed that it was harmed by the deployment by being forced to refocus its resources away from the state.

West Virginia sent approximately 300 National Guard members to Washington, D.C. earlier this year to help crack down on the capital’s high crime rate. The West Virginia Citizen Action Group filed a lawsuit attempting to block the deployment, arguing that West Virginia GOP Gov. Patrick Morrissey exceeded his authority in doing so.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Richard Lindsay sided with the state in the deployment case, denying the civic group’s request for an injunction, the Associated Press reported.

The order comes as West Virginia National Guard troops are also deployed to food banks to help with a food stamp shortage.

The state National Guard deployment in the capital is expected to stay through the end of November.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

READ ON RAV->

#####

Share

Share Real America's Voice