The bureau said it launched an intensive global inquiry, interviewing thousands of individuals both domestically and abroad, in order to determine whether the attack at Trump’s outdoor rally was part of a broader plot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has concluded that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania was carried out solely by one perpetrator, with no evidence of co-conspirators, according to officials.

In a detailed interview at FBI headquarters, Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the investigation was designated a “Day One priority” after the 2024 shooting incident, Fox News reported.

The bureau said it launched an intensive global inquiry, interviewing thousands of individuals both domestically and abroad, in order to determine whether the attack at Trump’s outdoor rally was part of a broader plot.

During the investigation, the FBI stated that it maintained full lines of communication with the White House and briefed the president on the outcome of the probe.

Patel noted that despite Trump being a high-profile target, he was treated under the same victim-protections guidelines as any other victim of violent crime.

The case is moving into the next phase where prosecution decisions, sentencing, and broader security reviews will be addressed.

READ ON RAV->

#####

Share

Share Real America's Voice