FBI INVESTIGATING ORGANIZED PROTESTERS

“These protests, whether it’s Minneapolis, or LA, or Portland…aren’t spontaneous. They don’t magically appear... Someone has to pay for it…It is an organized, in my opinion, effort to criminally disrupt and cause chaos into our communities. And this FBI is investigating every single organization or person responsible for paying or contributing in any way to the organization of these protests and also going after those actors…” - FBI Director Kash Patel

