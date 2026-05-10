“Every Star, Every Stripe” by Don Neuen

A SONG FOR AMERICA HAS DROPPED! Real America’s Music artist Don Neuen delivers a powerful tribute to the heroes who defended this nation in “Every Star, Every Stripe.” Honor the legacy. Download the anthem today!

This song is a deeply patriotic tribute honoring the fallen heroes of our nation and the enduring symbolism of Old Glory. The lyrics reflect on sacrifice across generations — from Valley Forge and Gettysburg to Iwo Jima and Arlington National Cemetery — while emphasizing remembrance, gratitude, and carrying forward the legacy of those who gave everything for this country.

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Beau Davidson - She’s My Mother (Official Music Video) Real America’s Music

This Mother’s Day, give mom a song that says what words sometimes can’t.

“She’s My Mother” is a heartfelt tribute to the women who gave us everything — the ones who carried us, prayed for us, picked us up, and never stopped loving us.



Call your mom. Hug your mom. Thank God for your mom.

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