Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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EO: STRENGTHEN CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT

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RealAmericasVoice
Jun 03, 2026

“This is an executive order on strengthening customs enforcement using new technologies and new approaches…To ensure that importers of record, other people moving goods across our border, are accurately reporting what they're bringing in...”
- President Trump

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