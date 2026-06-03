“This is an executive order on strengthening customs enforcement using new technologies and new approaches…To ensure that importers of record, other people moving goods across our border, are accurately reporting what they're bringing in...”
- President Trump
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EO: STRENGTHEN CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT
Jun 03, 2026
“This is an executive order on strengthening customs enforcement using new technologies and new approaches…To ensure that importers of record, other people moving goods across our border, are accurately reporting what they're bringing in...”
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