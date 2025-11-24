Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

EO FOR MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD TO BE NAMED A FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Nov 24, 2025

“Just less than an hour ago, Secretary Rubio and Scott Bessent, along with President Trump, made an EO to begin the process of designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organizations around the world...This is a big step in terms of protecting not only national security…protecting lives of people around the country…” - Brian Glenn

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 RealAmericasVoice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture