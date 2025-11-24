“Just less than an hour ago, Secretary Rubio and Scott Bessent, along with President Trump, made an EO to begin the process of designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organizations around the world...This is a big step in terms of protecting not only national security…protecting lives of people around the country…” - Brian Glenn
EO FOR MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD TO BE NAMED A FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION
Nov 24, 2025
