ED DOWD: CHINA’S BEST DAYS ARE BEHIND IT

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptED DOWD: CHINA’S BEST DAYS ARE BEHIND IT RealAmericasVoiceMay 29, 2026ShareTranscript“China is behind us. They’re in the rearview mirror.”Dowd says demographic collapse, a failing real estate market, and years of economic misallocation have ended China’s rise—and the world just hasn’t caught up yet.ShareShare Real America's VoiceDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent PostsBREAKING: NO IRAN DEAL YET 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTRUMP’S 2026 COALITION TAKES SHAPE 2 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceARIZONA RANCHER FIGHTS FOR HIS LAND 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceLA VOTERS BUYING THIS? 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceDEATH THREATS OUTSIDE ICE FACILITY 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceJOINT STRIKES AGAINST CARTELS? 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceIRAN’S BIGGEST WEAKNESS 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTAYLOR FORCE ACT VICTORY 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoice