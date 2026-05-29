Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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ED DOWD: CHINA’S BEST DAYS ARE BEHIND IT

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
May 29, 2026

“China is behind us. They’re in the rearview mirror.”

Dowd says demographic collapse, a failing real estate market, and years of economic misallocation have ended China’s rise—and the world just hasn’t caught up yet.

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