Investigators said it is unclear what sparked the confrontation that led to the shooting, which left a man dead and a woman and two children in critical condition.

A confrontation escalated into deadly violence in the parking lot of a business near 19th Ave. and Baseline on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the Phoenix Police Department (PPD), at about 2:45 p.m., a sedan and an SUV pulled into the lot.

There reportedly was an altercation between the cars and it turned physical when the two drivers exited and started to fight.

Following the scuffle, gunfire erupted, with multiple rounds striking the SUV.

A man, a woman and two children were inside the SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and the two children were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the lone occupant of the sedan — the suspected shooter — remained at the scene until police arrived, later receiving hospital treatment before being taken into custody.

Investigators said it is still unclear exactly what sparked the confrontation. Police have neither ruled out road-rage nor self-defense motives and noted there is no indication the two parties knew each other beforehand.

READ ON RAV->

#####

Share

Share Real America's Voice