DAG TODD BLANCHE ANNOUNCES CHARGES IN HEALTHCARE FRAUD SCHEMES

DAG Todd Blanche announces charges against 455 defendants across 45 states and territories for healthcare fraud schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other programs.

JOIN ERIC BOLLING LIVE AT THE REDNECK RIVIERA IN NASHVILLE ON JUNE 26TH

If you’re in the greater Nashville area, you won’t want to miss this!

Join Eric Bolling LIVE this Friday, June 26, for Main Street America Live: Redneck Riviera from John Rich’s legendary Nashville venue. Meet fellow patriots, enjoy live music, and be part of our live audience for this special Summer Series event.

🎟️ Tickets are limited and going fast!

GET TICKETS NOW

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