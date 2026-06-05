Tasha Owens new track “TDS” is funny, fearless, and already getting people talking. SCAN the QR code to pre-save it now and help send it straight to the top of the charts. 🎵Official Music Video premieres THIS FRIDAY at 10am ET on our YouTube channel.
➡️ Pre-Save TDS now at https://too.fm/tds
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CHRONIC LOW IQ? THERE’S A SONG FOR THAT! 😂
Jun 05, 2026
Tasha Owens new track “TDS” is funny, fearless, and already getting people talking. SCAN the QR code to pre-save it now and help send it straight to the top of the charts. 🎵Official Music Video premieres THIS FRIDAY at 10am ET on our YouTube channel.
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