CHRIST IS ONE DAY GOING TO COME BACK

RealAmericasVoice
Dec 21, 2025

“We have a tool within Christianity that I believe is a resource that the conservative movement doesn’t have as much experience with. And that is this idea of primary doctrine. At @tpusafaith, we talk about it all the time…There are certain things that unify us together. As a Christian, it’s the Lordship of Jesus, it’s the Trinity. It’s heaven and hell…It’s the fact that Christ is one day going to come back and rescue all of us and save us from ourselves.” - Lucas Miles

