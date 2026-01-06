Real America's Voice

CHARGED WITH A CRIME FOR SHARING A POST OF A MAN IN WOMEN’S RESTROOMS

Jan 06, 2026

“So in the eyes of Travis County District Attorney José Garza, I am guilty or should be investigated at least for the s*x crime of invasive recording.” - Michelle Evans shares her story with Grant Stinchfield. “The man is not facing the camera; he’s fully dressed, washing his hands at the sink. This was not invasive…it was a matter of our consent being violated by him going into a women’s only space.”

