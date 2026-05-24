CELEBRATE FREEDOM - LIVE BROADCAST CONCERT EXPERIENCE

We invite you to join us for "Celebrate Freedom" Live Broadcast Experience at Marty B'S in Texas this Memorial Day weekend. Special performances by Natasha Owens, DPAK, and Celeste Kellogg. The concert begins at 5PM ET. only here on Real America's Voice!

Sponsored by: PreBorn and Patriot Mobile

JOIN LIVE ON YOUTUBE

JOIN LIVE ON RUMBLE

Don’t miss our brand new summer series; MAIN STREET AMERICA - THE VILLAGES with your host Eric Bolling on every last Friday of the month at 4PM ET.

MEMORIAL DAY & THE FIGHT FOR AMERICA

Tune in on Memorial Day at 8AM ET. for a Special American Sunrise Show with your hosts, Dr. Gina Loudon, Terrance Bates, and David Brody.

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