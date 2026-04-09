Israel continued attacks on the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Iran said violates the ceasefire agreement. Trump and Israel say the agreement doesn’t require the attacks to stop.

The ceasefire agreement in the conflict with Iran is hitting rough waters Thursday.

Semiofficial news agencies in Iran reported that Iranian forces have mined the Strait of Hormuz, and the opening of the crucial waterway was a key aspect of President Donald Trump’s ceasefire conditions, the Associated Press reported.

On Wednesday, Israel bombed Beirut, and it wasn’t clear if the ceasefire agreement required Israel to stop its attacks on the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Iran claims the continued attacks are a violation of the agreement, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump say it is not.

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