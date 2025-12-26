Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

CALLER TALKS $1,776 PAYOUT TO ACTIVE DUTY TROOPS

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Dec 26, 2025

An Arkansas caller urges delivery of the $1,776 tax-free payment for active-duty service members, saying they “need that money and they need it now.”
Steve Gruber confirms the funds were distributed in time for Christmas.

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture