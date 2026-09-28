BIG NEWS: RAV LAUNCHES RAVPOOL.ORG

RAV VP, Parker Sigg announces the next major step in the network’s expanding White House coverage: http://RAVPool.org →



For FREE, anyone can now access the presidential pool feed, real-time pool notes, photos, videos, daily guidance and email alerts — all in one place.

“It’s just another step in the direction of making the legacy media and their chokehold on this system obsolete.”

Major networks. Local stations. Independent journalists. Creators. Everyday Americans.

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