Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A TRAGIC WEEKEND

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Dec 16, 2025

“An absolute tragic weekend. Tragic weekend because of Leftist leadership. I should say failed Leftist leadership. It was on display…in Australia, it was on display in Providence, Rhode Island...The reason they happened is because Leftist leadership leads us to this position between gun control and immigration policies, all a recipe for disaster.” - Grant Stinchfield on the mass shooting over the weekend.

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture